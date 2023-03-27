Beast Kingdom Gets Fancy with New Disney Princess Roman Sculptures Beast Kingdom is back with another set of lovely sculpted Roman styles Disney Princess busts that fans will not want to miss

Beast Kingdom is traveling back in time as they unveiled their newest set of Disney Princess busts. These are not your average statues, as they are inspired by Roman sculptures that capture the beauty and styles of each princess. Three iconic Disney characters are coming to life with Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella from Cinderella, and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. Each of these beautifully crafted pieces captures the upper half of each princess and has a specially engraved base that truly showcases the theme of each princess. This includes a crown for Aurora, a slipper for Cinderella, and an apple for Snow White.

Beast Kingdom is dishing out something unique and fun with this collection, and it is nice to see they are expanding to Series 2. Series 1 consisted of four iconic Disney Princesses with Belle, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Ariel, all in the same format as this release. Each of these Disney statues will stand 6" and should be priced at $35.99 each. Pre-orders are not live just yet but fans can find the other statues in the collection right here in the meantime.

Beast Kingdom Captures the Beauty of Disney Princesses

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new series of plaster style, portrait designed Busts. Taking inspiration from Roman sculptures, the elegant statues standing at six inches perfectly suites the Disney princess subject. With a classic Roman design, each bust includes an exclusive, engraved base that encapsulates a theme from each princess."

"Snow White for example features the poisoned apple from the evil queen, Cinderella includes the wonderfully enchanted pumpkin, whilst Aurora from Sleeping Beauty includes her beautiful crown. The busts recreate the delicate features of each princess in great detail, whilst showcasing them in a new design. A wonderfully graceful collection made for fans of Disney. Collect your set only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today."