Black Widow Takes on Taskmaster in New Funko Animated Short

It was a sad day knowing the next piece of the massively growing Marvel Cinematic Universe Black Widow was delayed. was obviously for good reason but now the wait continues until November comes around. There are a couple of collectibles from the upcoming film already on the market with Marvel Legends and Funko Pops. We have already reviewed most of the Black Widow Funko Pops that have been released like the recent Walmart Exclusive figures here. You can even find the new character Red Guardian a couple of the Black Widow and Taskmaster costumes here. Recently, Funko has taken it to the next level though as they have released a short animated film featuring some of their Funko Pop vinyl figures. With stars like the upcoming Taskmaster, Black Widow, and the newest character Yelena Belova going into an epic chase scene. This isn't the first time we have seen Funko animation but it is nice to see these Pop vinyl come to life. You can view all the action with a quick battle between the hero and villain below:

You can still find and collect your own Black Widow Funko Pops as they are available now and located here. Don't forget to check out our recent Amazon Exclusive Marvel Collector Corp unboxing too as is the next box is dedicated to this assassin. That's right, the box will contain a whole box of upcoming Black Widow Funko goodies from a shirt to an exclusive Pop or two. These boxes are always a great surprise for fans and they usually sell out so act fast before it's too late. Being a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko really hits all the marks with bringing the films right off the screen and onto your shelves with the Funko Pop line. Build up your collection today and Black Widow will hit theaters November 6, 2020.