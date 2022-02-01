Bruce Lee Ultimates & ReAction Figures Coming From Super7

Bruce Lee figures are on the way from Super7. The company announced the new partnership this afternoon, stating that both ReAction and Ultimates figures will be coming, with the first two Ultimates figures going up for order this Thursday. The first two Ultimates figures will be "The Challenger," Bruce in his iconic yellow jumpsuit, and the other is him in his kung fu outfit, dubbed "The Warrior." Each will come loaded up with accessories and housed in the iconic Ultimates packaging and will cost $55 each, shipping later in 2022. The first wave of ReAction figures will also ship later this year. Below is more info on the partnership, and check back Thursday for the full reveals of the figures.

Super7 Will Crush A Bruce Lee Figure

"Super7 is excited to partner with the Bruce Lee Family Company to bring the martial arts legend into its world of ULTIMATES! and ReAction figures. The collaboration kicks off with Bruce Lee ULTIMATES! figures, honoring two of his most memorable looks. "The Challenger" showcases the iconic yellow jumpsuit, while "The Warrior" variant features Bruce in his kung fu outfit. These 7" scale, highly-articulated, made-to-order figures come with interchangeable parts and additional iconic accessories, making them the ultimate collectible for any Bruce Lee fan. The Bruce Lee ULTIMATES! figures will be available for pre-order directly from Super7 on Thursday, February 3, at $55 each. As a made-to-order release, the pre-order window is open until March 4, with the figures expected to be delivered in late 2022. The first wave of 3.75" articulated Bruce Lee ReAction figures are scheduled to arrive this fall."

"Growing up as a kid, there was no bigger icon than Bruce Lee. He was more than a superhero or fantasy character; he was real. We watched his movies with wide-eyed wonder and tried to punch, kick and jump our way through every object in our path (usually to very little success)," said Super7 Founder & Owner Brian Flynn. "As we got older, you delved more into the messages behind the art, ideologies, theories, and practice. Bruce was ahead of his time and place, with his message being more important now than ever. I can still quote his movies word-for-word to this day."