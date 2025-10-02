Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths Joker Arrives at McFarlane Toys

Return to the DC Multiverse as a Crisis is upon us with McFarlane Toys continuing to give new life to DC Comics Page Punchers

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Joker action figure inspired by Crisis on Infinite Earths from DC Comics.

The 7-inch figure features ultra articulation, iconic purple and green attire, and a soft goods jacket.

Accessories include a revolver, collectible art card, and a reprinted Crisis on Infinite Earths #9 comic.

Pre-orders are now live at $27.99, with the Joker figure set to release for collectors in October.

In Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985), the Joker plays a surprisingly minor role despite being one of DC Comics' most iconic villains. The massive crossover event, written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Pérez, focused on the destruction and rebirth of the DC Multiverse, uniting heroes and villains across multiple Earths to combat the cosmic threat of the Anti-Monitor. While many major villains like Lex Luthor and Brainiac take center stage, the Joker mostly appears in brief cameos.

However, McFarlane Toys is giving The Joker his time to shine as they debut their newest DC Comics Page Punchers figures. Inspired by the appearance of DC Comics' Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Clown Prince of Crime has one last laugh to dish out. McFarlane has given Joker a soft, good jacket with a sculpted hat and suit showing off his signature purple and green colorings. As for accessories, he will come with a revolver, along with a collectible card and a reprinted copy of Crisis of Infinite Earths #9. Pre-orders are already live and selling out pretty fast for $27.99, with Joker arriving in collections this October.

The Joker (DC Page Punchers: Crisis on Infinite Earths)

"Check in with the vilest villains in the DC Multiverse in this issue, exploring what the bad guys have been up to since the Crisis began. Will this army of corrupt rogues take advantage of the mayhem descending on reality, or lend a hand in humanity's time of need?"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes weapon, soft goods coat, and base.

Includes English-only comic book and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!