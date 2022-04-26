DC Comics Doomsday is Unleashed with New XM Studios Statue

Metropolis is in trouble as XM Studios has unleashed the power of the unstoppable Doomsday once again. XM Studios has announced the return of some truly incredible statues but in 1:6 scale format. Not only does this release bring back sold out statues, but they will be limited to only 499 pieces. This time, Doomsday leaps off the pages of DC Comics and is ready to take down the Man of Steel with this new statue. Standing 17.3 inches tall, this Kryptonian monstrosity is fully sculpted with textured rocky skin and exposed spikes. DC Comics Doomsday is displayed on the wreckage of the Daily Planet's sign and will be a beast of a collectible for any Fortress of Solitude. The DC Comics Doomsday 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $889.99. He is set to release in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are live and can be found right here.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics 1:6 scale premium collectibles line, Doomsday! The Doomsday 1:4 scale was released prior and we are now releasing the 1:6 scale! The XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces. Don't miss out on this highly detailed Kryptonian monster!"

"One of Superman and Justice League's deadliest foes, this statue depicts Doomsday's attack on Metropolis. Stepping on the fallen signage of the Daily Planet, the Kryptonian monster unleashes his bestial rage and destructive instincts. A weapon crafted in the most extreme conditions imaginable, Doomsday is an ultimate and unstoppable force of destruction and devastation."

Features:

Crafted in polystone

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

Artists Involved:

Riccardo Federici

Tiago Rios (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team

Manufactured by: XM Studios