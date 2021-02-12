Frankenstein Gets The Ultimate Treatment From NECA

NECA has heard us, and they have done it. Teased last week, they have fully revealed their new Ultimate Frankenstein figure, and it is a thing of beauty. Hopefully, this means that they do indeed have the full license to Universal Monsters, and horror collectors will finally have a figure line we have all been dreaming of for years. Frankenstein will come with three interchangeable heads, six hands, some daisies, and shackles. This is the stuff collecting dreams are made of. The sculpt perfectly captures Boris Karloff; you can get him in any pose you would ever want to. This just became one of the most anticipated figures of the year. Check out a ton of pics below.

NECA Out Here Making Horror Fans Dreams Come True With This Frankenstein

"To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the acclaimed silver-screen classic Frankenstein, #NECA announces the triumphant debut of Universal Monsters in its Ultimate action figure line! The sculpt captures Boris Karloff's poignant portrayal of the misunderstood monster in authentic black and white. Standing on a 7" scale, the figure comes in premium anniversary packaging with plenty of accessories: 3 interchangeable heads, 6 interchangeable hands, shackles, and daisies. SHIPPING: Late June/Early July 2021."











I mean, look at that. There couldn't be a better-looking figure. This looks to put all others to shame; the only question now really is how many do you buy. I know I will need at least two to keep MOC in the awesome Ultimate packaging. I wonder if they will also do a color version of Frankenstein later, but I would be fine without it. The Universal Monsters should be black and white. This will ship this summer and should be up for order any second now. Go here and keep clicking refresh.