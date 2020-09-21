NECA Reveals Final Packaging For Halloween 2 Laurie & Loomis

NECA has revealed their final packaging photos for their upcoming, highly anticipated Halloween 2 figure set featuring Laurie Strode and Dr. Loomis. The set marks the first time a younger version of Laurie has been released in figure form, and both figures feature authorized likenesses of actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence. These are in the NECA retro figure style, so they feature cloth soft goods around the figures and stand at 8 inches tall. The set also comes with two revolvers and a lighter hand so you can recreate the ending of Halloween 2. The packaging itself is made up to look like Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, where all of the carnage takes place. This will pair well with the retro Michael Myers that was released about a month ago. You can check out the figures and final packaging for them down below.

Halloween 2 Set Features First-Ever Young Laurie Figure "From the classic 1981 sequel Halloween 2, Doctor Loomis & Laurie Strode stand approximately 8 inches tall and come dressed in cloth clothing. Each figure is highly detailed and fully poseable featuring the authorized likenesses of Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis."

Product Features 8 inches (20.32cm)

Made of plastic

Fully articulated figures

From Halloween 2

Real fabric clothing

Window box packaging recreates the look of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital

Box Contents Doctor Loomis figure

Laurie Strode figure

2 Pistols

Interchangeable hand

Pumpkin based on the movie poster artwork These are highly anticipated figures, so if you have not already done so, you are going to want to preorder them. The set will run around $65 depending on where you buy it and will be shipping out and hitting retail in October. Expect this one to be tough to find. You can preorder the Halloween 2 Laurie and Loomis set right here.