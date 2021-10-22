Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Day 1 Starts Today; Here's the Schedule

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 kicks off today, starting off a 2-day adventure covering some of your favorite toy lines out there. Taking place over October 22 and 23, the live stream extravaganza will be filled with product reveals, behind the scenes content, giveaways, special guest appearances, and even some convention exclusive collectives. It all starts today at 11 PM EST right here and today content will consist of Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, Transformers, and Star Wars. The schedule is as follows:

October 22

11 AM ET – Day 1 Livestream Starts!

11:05 AM ET – Power Rangers Dino Fury Panel

11:30 AM ET – Power Rangers Product Panel

12 PM ET – Power Rangers BOOM! Studios Panel

12:15 PM ET – Ghostbusters Segment

12:25 PM ET – Transformers Franchise & Entertainment Panel

12:45 PM ET – Transformers Fan Product Panel

1:30 PM ET – Hasbro Panel Star Wars™ Offerings

2:30 PM ET- Hasbro Star Wars™ HasLab Panel

4 PM ET – Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access Starts

Of course, the biggest event of the day is Star Wars, with what I can assume with be more Vintage and Black Series Collection reveals. We have yet to see any figures for The Mandalorian Season 2, and this seems like the perfect place to showcase them. While the Star Wars panel with hopefully wet our beaks, the Star Wars HasLab Panel is what will be truly a spectacle as we get to see a massive The Black Series Rancor crowdfunding figure. I can not even imagine the size of this beast will be and I am curious what tier unlocks we will see for it.

This all leads up to the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives thaw will drop at 4PM for Premium Members and 5PM for General Public. I suspect it will follow the same rules as last year as Premium Members will get the In-Stock orders while the General Public gets a pre-order for the figures. Today's exclusives include Mighty Morphin Pudgy Pig, Power of the Force Cantina Showdown, Covert Agent Ravange, Emperor's Throne Room, and X-Wing Pilot Trapper Wolf (Dave Filoni). All exclusives will be found here, and as an added bonus all reveals from the day will also go up for pre-order at 4PM EST. What are you most excited to see today?