Joe Jusko Refuses To Sign Marvel Masterpieces XL Trading Cards

Joe Jusko has announced that he will not be signing any Marvel Masterpieces XL trading cards, if offered to him.

Trading card manufacturer Upper Deck recently announced the Marvel Masterpieces XL edition, which takes previously manufactured trading cards and reissues them at a larger size. And in this case, taking Joe Jusko's signature off the box. But that's not all it seems.

"Marvel Masterpieces XL is a maximized edition of Joe Jusko's 2016 Marvel Masterpieces product, delivered in a stunning, oversized 5" x 7" format in this limited release. Rediscover the work of this timeless product with iconic designs such as Battle Spectrum, Holofoils, and Canvas cards. Collect the beautifully presented art surrounding the legendary 2016 trading card set, featuring some of the greatest heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe at a 5"x7" size and standard card thickness! Discover 'What If', where Base Set images are superimposed over the original comic cover of each character! Look for the Blaster-Exclusive Canvas High Series Black Foil Parallel, and be the first to chase 1-of-1 5"x 7" Sketch Cards! Look for iconic throwback inserts never-before done like this: Battle Spectrum, Holofoil, Canvas High Series, Mirage 4-way flip lenticular cards"

The artist of the series from 2016, Joe Jusko, does not appear to be happy with this new production, specifically that he isn't seeing any of this action. He posted to Facebook, saying,

"As I just informed CGC and have made known in the Marvel Masterpieces Collectors Facebook Group, since I have received no compensation for this set I will not be signing any of these cards. Ever. I'm not telling anyone not to buy or sell them. I would never be that self important. I just want people to be aware that I will not be signing them. Thank you all for your understanding. Note: I'm not going to discuss particulars on a public forum. This is simply a Public Service Announcement and my last word on the matter."

I did ask for one slight clarification, as Marvel Comics had recently published a series of cover variants based on his Marvel Masterpieces trading cards and I wanted to know if he had been paid for that use, and Joe Jusko told me that he had.

Here's what the original 2016 box looked like…

