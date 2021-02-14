Knightmare Batman Collectibles You Might Want For Your Collection

By now, you have hopefully seen the newest trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and you want more. The DCEU has been on and off the past couple of years, and now fans are finally getting a remade cut of the disappointing 2017 Justice League film. This is a big step for DC Comics, and the newest trailer only hypes us up for the March 18, 2021 release date on HBO Max. In the trailer, we saw the return of Knightmare Batman, who originally debuted in Batman V Superman. If you're like me, you have already scoured the internet looking to reclaim this version of Batman you sold long ago. So to make things easier, we have rounded up some of the coolest Knightmare Batman collectibles around that are ripe for picking.

Starting us off first is the Funko Pop Knightmare Batman that is currently valued at $5 on the price guides. The return and hype for Zack Snyder's Justice League could make this a hidden treasure, and right now is prime time to get one. Most are found on third-party seller apps and sites for under $10, which is a steal for such a unique Batman design. That is not all Funko has released either, as there is also a Batman V Superman Mystery Minis featuring two different Knightmare Batman's that can be found for $5 or less. These are perfect collectibles that filled the market, and if you want one, it is the best time to get it.

Most of these Batman collectibles were released in 2016 for Batman V Superman, so it will be hard to find them now. However, this character's popularity has dropped, making it a great time to pick up these figures. This next group of collectibles is all 6" figures that vary in value but still a great piece to own. Up first is the Knightmare Batman from Mattel's DC Multiverse toy line that can be found for under $20. It is not the best figure out there, but it will fill your collecting needs for the price and can be found here. We then have Beast Kingdom's DAH Knightmare figure that features fabric clothing, great articulation, and fun accessories that will please many fans. Some of these can still be found online like here for only $90; just be aware of Chinese knockoffs. Lastly, there is the Mezco Toyz Batman released their own version of Batman, which has swappable hands, heads, and more. This figure is the hottest of the bunch, with it being valued at around $300 – $400 but packs that Knightmare punch you are craving. These can be found on third party sites like eBay; just make sure you get the best price.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the first time we are getting a "remake" of a big superhero film. We will finally be seeing our favorite DC Comics heroes back in action again in the way we wanted them to. The film's hype continues, so you never know have the collectibles market will react after the film goes. There are plenty of BVS and JL collectibles out there, so make sure you get them while they are dirt cheap before something crazy happens.