Marvel Legends Monday Reveals: Thor Ragnarok Surtur

Marvel Legends collectors are getting pretty used to these Monday afternoon drops, especially the MCU ones. There are a lot to keep up with lately, and yet again today, we have another. This one is massive though, BAF size really. We have a 13 inch version of Surtur, from Thor: Ragnarok. This behemoth wil come with swappable hands and his broadsword, and is made of cool translucent orange and yellow plastic. This is going to be a massive addition to all Marvel Legends collections for sure. You can check him out in package and loose down below.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Figures Are Coming At A Feverish Pace

Man, these Infinity Saga reveals and preorders are coming two-three a week. That is an insane pace. Never let it be said that the Marvel Legends team doesn't give us the figures. You can preorder the new Infinity Saga Surtur at the links above.