Marvel Legends Retro Series Wave 2 Is Revealed

Marvel Legends Retro line debuted late last year on Hasbro Pulse, and I gotta tell you, I really liked them. The cardbacks feature some incredible artwork, the boxes the two-pack came in were top-notch, and the figures themselves are excellent for what they are. It is a neat little package and a new way to deliver characters that we love in a nostalgic package anyone can enjoy, MOC or loose. They must have been popular because today, the second wave of Marvel Legends Retro figures was announced. This one includes Magneto, Human Torch, Hulk, and Carol Danvers Ms. Marvel. You can see all four of the figures below.

Marvel Legends Retro Figures Wave 2

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 CAROL DANVERS Figure inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure in iconic CAPTAIN MARVEL costume has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021."

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HULK Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021."

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HUMAN TORCH Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021."

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 MAGNETO Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics. This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021."

They will be in stores starting in March at Target, then everywhere soon after.