Marvel Legends Spider-Man Web-Man Figure Up For Order Now

Marvel Legends reveals keep coming and coming and coming. We haven't even gotten to next Friday's Hasbro Fan Fest, and it feels like a new figure is being revealed and going up for order every other day. Today's reveal is a way different look for Spider-Man, as his Web-Head costume debuts in figure form. He will be a part of Hasbro's vintage carded Spidey figures, which have been a big hit with Marvel Legends collectors. This costume features inverted colors on Peter, with the blue being a lighter tint. This is the old Spider-Man buck as well, not the newest one we just got. He comes packaged with three sets of swappable hands. Check out the new figure below.

Marvel Legends Web-Head Details

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH WEB-MAN Figure

"(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021)Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH WEB-MAN Figure, inspired by the character from MARVEL entertainment. This quality 6-inch-scale figure features a premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store."

This is such a wacky figure and an interesting choice for Hasbro to get to us. I am all about my weird Spider-Man costumes, and getting yet another one for my Marvel Legends shelf can only be a good thing. Next, we need the metal suit, then the Slingers suits! How cool would those be? It is only a matter of time; Hasbro has no plans to stop making Spider-Man anytime soon; maybe we will actually someday catch up, and there will be no more to make. That is not this day, however. You can preorder Web_head at one of the links above right now.