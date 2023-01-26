Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Two Pack Revealed A new Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme two pack is coming to fan channels, comic shops, and Hasbro Pulse this spring.

Marvel Legends fans got their second reveal of the week today, as a two-pack focusing on the Squadron Supreme was shown off. It features Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum, and the two-pack will go up for pre-order at a later date. This is a cool-looking set, but I will say it is a little lacking in swappable parts and accessories. For the price point that they are charging for a two-pack here, you would expect a bit more, but maybe that will be revealed later. You can check it out below.

Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Two-Pack Details

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available for Pre-Order Spring 2023)

"Hyperion convinces Doctor Spectrum and the Squadron Supreme to use their vast superpowers to solve Other-Earth's problems by remaking it into a utopia by any means necessary! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SQUADRON SUPREME MARVEL'S HYPERION AND MARVEL'S DOCTOR SPECTRUM figure set. These quality 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Squadron Supreme comics! Includes two figures and seven entertainment-inspired accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order this Spring at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."

$49.99 is a crazy price for this, though that is the price of two regular single-packed Legends. These price points are becoming a huge issue with collectors and Hasbro, and it feels like something has to give soon. This spring, these two packs will be available in comic shops and online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse.