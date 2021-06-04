Marvel Legends Wolverine Five Pack Up For Order On Amazon

Marvel Legends reveals continue to come fast and furious, as today we got a full look at the new Wolverine five pack of figures coming exclusively to Amazon. This pack was revealed one at a time using different influencers the last couple of weeks, with no answer as to how they were being released. Now we know, as it is an Amazon exclusive coming in the fall. Now up for preorder, the set includes a shirtless Wolverine, a newly painted Omega Red, Cyber, Callisto, and Jason Wyngarde. Each comes with a bunch of swappable parts, and the entire set comes in a premium Marvel Legends package. You can see it all down below.

Marvel Legends Wolverine Set Details

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $120.99/Available: Fall 2021)

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH-SCALE WOLVERINE VS. VILLAINS Figure 5-Pack, inspired by the characters from MARVEL entertainment. This quality 6-inch-scale 5-pack of figures features a premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 5 figures and 13 accessories. Available for pre-order at Amazon.

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED DESIGN: This 5-Pack of figures features a premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: This quality 6-inch Legends Series figure 5-Pack features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection

I was guessing that this set was going to be a vintage carded set, as we have seen the last couple of years, so this is a surprise. At $120, I am not sure this one is going to fly off Amazon fast, but with Marvel Legends, you never know. You can snag this on preorder right now by clicking the above link.