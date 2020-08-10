Power-Con: Masters Of The Universe Mega Construx, Little People, More

Power-Con took place virtually this weekend, and the reveals were bountiful. Masters of the Universe is back in a huge way, and that extends to Mattel's brands Mega Construx, Little People, and Imaginext. All of those brands will see new products hitting the shelves well into 2021, so fans of all shapes and sizes can get their MOTU on. Imaginext will have deluxe figures coming out, while there is a four-figure Little People special edition set hitting stores as we speak. The big news is over at Mega Constux, however. That brand has been seemingly taken over by MOTU, with tons of new sets coming out. The Skeletor Head Sets were one of the main reveals, as a large Skeletor head figure, and mini-vehicle. Also coming is a Skeletor and Panthor set, which features a flocked version of Panthor. You can see all the reveals and full details down below.

Power-Con Masters of the Universe Mattel Reveals

"Whether it's on planet Eternia or in the living room, preschool kids can play out all Masters of the Universe stories with these super-sized Imaginext Masters of the Universe XL Action Figures from Fisher-Price – the first introduction of the franchise to the Imaginext line. Reaching approximately 10-inches tall with a fully movable neck, shoulders, legs and wrists, extra-large He-Man, Skeletor, and Beast Man let young fans act out the most epic Masters of the Universe adventures. And, toddlers can join in on the fun with the Little People Collector Masters of the Universe set, which features four figures, styled to look like classic characters He-Man®, Beast Man™, Skeletor®, and Man-At-Arms®."

"Masters of the Universe goes MEGA! Young fans can build their own adventures on the distant worlds at the center of the universe with the Masters of the Universe Mega Construx Signature Series, which includes the fully-buildable Castle Grayskull with over 3,500 pieces, which features 3 floors and 6 areas: Throne Room, Command Center, Dungeon, working Power Sword-activated Jawbridge and more. All new construction sets that will be unveiled at Power-Con include Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Skeletor Skull Assortment, with three collectible Skeltor heads, each with its own color scheme, including one that glows in the dark, as well as a new Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Skeletor and Panthor set and Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Battle Ram. All new Mega Construx sets, including the fully-buildable Panthor with flocked, velvet fur finish and Skeletor micro action figure as well as the Battle Ram with rolling wheels and working launchers will be available on shelves November 1st."