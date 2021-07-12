WWE Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter Revealed For Mattel Creations

WWE and toy fans were greeted by some interesting news this past weekend. Mattel Creations is becoming their version of Hasbro Pulse, offering unique collaborations and exclusives for figure collectors of all their brands. However, we all know their bread and butter is WWE. They are revealing what would have been their SDCC exclusives this week, starting today with the reveal of the Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter. This Ultimate Edition comes with Sarge's entrance gear, multiple swappable hands, and such and is all housed in throwback packaging to look like the old-style LJN figures. There will even be random fans who are sent a rare black LJN style cardback, so expect people to buy multiples. Check it out below.

WWE Fans: Stand At Attention!

"This year's Exclusive WWE Action Figure is former WWE Champion, Hall of Famer, and 80's icon, Sgt Slaughter! Sarge gets the Ultimate Edition treatment with entrance gear, swappable heads, swappable hands, and plussed-up articulation, including butterfly shoulders, so you can recreate all his signature moves like the Cobra Clutch; Camel Clutch, and even the dreaded Atomic Noogie! This figure comes complete with nostalgic packaging that we hope will transport you right back to your childhoods when you hold it in your hands, just like it did for us while creating it. The standard version will feature a blue card-back inspired by WWE packaging from the '80s. Some lucky collectors will receive the rare black card-back chase variant packaging, which will ship randomly. Head over to mattelcreations.com on 7/22 at 9 AM PST to get yours!"

This is one of many reveals coming this week from Mattel, who will also have more WWE, Jurassic Park, Pixar, and Masters of the Universe reveals all week long.

This WWE Ultimate Edition Sgt. Slaughter exclusive will go on sale on July 22nd at 9 am PST on Mattel Creations.