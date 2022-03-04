Mego Reveals New DC Comics Deathstroke and Batman Beyond Figures

Mego has just revealed two new DC Comics 8" figures that will be released as PX Previews exclusives. Limited to 5,000 pieces each, Deathstroke and Batman Beyond are back with two nicely sculpted and highly detailed figures. Like most Mego figures, Batman Beyond and Deathstroke feature plastic and fabric elements and will have 26 points of articulation. While Terry McGinnis does not come with any accessories, Slade Wilson does with a sword and gun to have him contour his mercenary work in your DC Comics collection. Both of these PX Previews Exclusive DC Comics figures from Mego will come in retro-styled blister packaging and are priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live with Batman Beyond here, Deathstroke here, and both will release in May 2022.

"Mercenary and assassin for hire, Deathstroke, joins the Mego heroes line as an 8" figure! Officially licensed and fully poseable, this Deathstroke figure features 26 points of articulation for a variety of posing options! Outfitted in a real cloth classic costume is seen in The New Teen Titans comic series, this limited edition Deathstroke action figure comes fully equipped with a variety of weapon accessories on a fully illustrated retro-style blister card! The PREVIEWS Exclusive Mego DC Heroes Deathstroke is limited to only 5000 pieces, so don't miss out on adding this classic supervillain to your Mego collection!"

"Having taken over the mantle, Batman of the future Terry McGinnis joins the Mego Heroes line as an 8" figure! Officially licensed and fully poseable, this Batman Beyond figure features 26 points of articulation for a variety of posing options! Outfitted in a real cloth batsuit with utility belt and gliders based on his appearance in the fan-favorite animated series Batman Beyond, this limited edition action figure comes packaged on a fully illustrated retro-style blister card! The PREVIEWS Exclusive Mego DC Heroes Batman Beyond is limited to only 5000 pieces, so don't miss your chance to add Bruce Wayne's protegee to your collection!"