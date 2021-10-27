Michael Myers Halloween 2 Figure Up For Order From Mezco

Michael Myers is getting another Mezco One:12 Collective figure, this time from 1981's Halloween 2. This is the second figure of Michael in the line, as a figure from the 1978 film was released a few years ago, and was super popular. This new version comes with three head sculpts, 11 pairs of hands, a knife, a hammer, and cloth jumpsuit, featuring weathering, blood, and six bullet holes. True to the line, he also comes with a figure stand and display post, all housed in a collector friendly box. Check him out below.

Michael Myers Finally Returns To Mezco

"Why won't he die?"

"Michael Myers from Halloween II stabs and slashes his way into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Michael Myers figure wears weathered coveralls with six bullet holes after his doctor, Sam Loomis, fails to stop him. Michael comes complete with three head portraits, including a 'blood tears' portrait. The silent stalker is equipped with his signature butcher's knife and a hammer that he can hold. Two unique jack-o-lanterns are included, both featuring a light-up, flickering function. The classic jack-o'-lantern opens up to reveal a hidden skull inside."

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits.

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of hammer holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) scalpel holding hand (scalpel permanently affixed) (R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Tailored, weathered coveralls Work boots One (1) jack-o'-lantern with light-up feature One (1) jack-o'-lantern with light-up feature and hidden skull One (1) butcher's knife One (1) hammer One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



I was not a huge fan of the first figure, and besides some new accessories, this should be more of the same. This is pretty similar to releases from other companies over the years, including NECA, but with the Mezco spin, that you are either a fan of or you aren't. Michael Myers is up for order now, for shipping in summer 2022.