Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 2 Revealed By Super7

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates wave 2 has been revealed by Super7, and it is one of the strongest waves in any Ultimates line. My goodness, every figure is a heavy-hitter, including this waves Zord. The five figures making up wave two include the MMPR Red Ranger, MMPR Pink Ranger, Rita Repulsa, Sphinx, and the Dragonzord. All of them come with a plethora of accessories, too many, really. So many deep cuts there; these are Ultimates for a reason. Every accessory you could possibly want for each is there, along with multiple swappable hands and heads. I am blown away. Check out the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers wave below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Super7 Ultimates Wave 2 Details

"More of Angel Grove's most awesome heroes and villains are about to get the ULTIMATES! upgrade! The second wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! adds two more teenagers with attitude with the Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger and Red Ranger, along with the mighty Dragonzord, the diabolical villain empress Rita Repulsa, and her magical minion King Sphinx! These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale action figures feature a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories, with so much detail you'd think Zordon himself created them! Available to pre-order until November 8, expected to deliver to you by Late Summer 2022. Go, go, pre-order Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Wave 2 now!"

I want to collect this line so badly, but I only have so many dollars. I passed on wave one and regretted it basically every day. These all look absolutely incredible, and to me, blow away Hasbro's Lightning Collection. As someone who collects pretty much every other Super7 line, these will be some of the best figures Power Rangers fans could ever hope to have. I mean, look at that Zord! This wave is up for order for the next month. Jump on it now.