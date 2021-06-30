Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 1 Unveiled By Super7

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collectors finally have a full look at the new Super7 line of Ultimates figures. These will be a different scale than the Lightning Collection from Hasbro, and in trademark Super7 fashion, will come loaded to the gills with cool and unexpected accessories. The first wave will consist of Goldar, the Green Ranger, the Yellow Ranger, a Putty, and the T-Rex Zord. The Zord is especially cool, articulated, and everything. Each figure comes with swappable parts, every accessory you could want to come with each (especially the Putty), and housed in the gold standard Super7 Ultimates packaging. Check out the first wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates down below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 1 Details

"Teenagers with attitude – and the villains who hunt them – have joined the Super7 ULTIMATES! party! The first wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! includes FIVE exciting characters: Green Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Goldar, Putty Patroller, and – never before available in this scale – the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord! These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale action figures feature a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories, ready to reignite your childhood memories and send you back to Angel Grove!"

Each of these, including the Zord, will run you $54.99. That is a full $25 higher than a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Lightning Collection figure will run you, but this is a whole different ballgame. Here, you are paying for premium packaging, tons of extra parts, and way more articulation. Super7 shocked us all when they announced this was coming, and at least from these images, they seemed to have nailed it. The first wave can be preordered from Super7 right now or on other third-party online retailers as well. They will ship in fall 2022.