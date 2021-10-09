NECA 31 Nights Of Fright Round-Up: Wolfman, Gizmo, & More

NECA is in the throes of their 31 Nights of Fright, where they will reveal new horror figures, packaging, and more every night in the month of October. It kicked off with a bang and the first look at an Elvira figure coming next year and has continued all week long. For those that may have missed what has been shown this week. Lots of awesome packaging shots, a Universal Monsters variant, and a whole bunch of Gizmos. Let's dive in to what NECA showed this week.

NECA Reveals New Gizmos, Wolfman, & More Packaging This Week

For Gremlins fans, last night must have felt like Christmas, as NECA revealed a slew of new reissued Mogwai figures from the first film and The New Batch. Gizmo, Mohawk, George, Lenny, Daffy, and new figure Punk Mogwai will all be available in updated packaging in March of 2022. That Punk Mogwai figure is based on the Mountain Dew commercial from earlier this year.

Following in the bootsteps of their Ultimate Frankenstein's Monster figure from this summer, the Universal Monsters Ultimate Wolf Man will be getting a black and white version to go with the already announced color version. I am torn on these, I love both Frank's, so I am not sure which I like better. I will buy them both anyway.

We have some new shots of the Gargoyles Ultimate Demona, and she should be coming out before the end of the year. Goliath is hitting stores now, and we will have a look at him this coming week. Spoiler: these figures are MASSIVE.

They shared this cool concept art of the upcoming Panther Xenomorph in the Alien line. Boy, I can't wait for this one.

We got to see the final packaging reveal for the upcoming Bride of Chucky two-pack, and both that Tiffany figure is looking like an all-timer.

And finally to round out the NECA horror reveals for this week we got to see the packaging for two of the new wave of Toony Terrors, Herbert West from Re-Animator and Capt. Blake from The Fog. The other two in the wave are the miner from My Bloody Valentine and Elvira. I am sure we will see those this week.

Most of this product can be pre-ordered right here.