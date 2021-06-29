NECA Fully Reveals Their TMNT Cartoon Chrome Dome Figure

NECA has fully revealed their upcoming TMNT cartoon Chrome Dome figure, and boy is he massive. Taller than their Krang robot from earlier in the line, he stands at about ten inches tall and comes with multiple points of articulation. He also will come with a computer, swords and sheaths, a blaster, and 5 sets of interchangeable hands, all housed in a classic VHS style box for packaging. He will retail for $39.99 and is a Target exclusive, like all the other TMNT toon figures, though a good majority of the releases have also been available to preorder in the NECA store, so be patient if you can't find him right away. Check him out below.

TMNT Cartoon Chrom Dome Details

"Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! After being accidentally exposed to radioactive ooze, four ordinary household pets are transformed into a band of wisecracking, pizza-loving, villain-dicing adolescent reptiles! Whether it's facing fierce enemies or saving humanity from near extinction, with the guidance of their Sensei, these Heroes in a Half Shell are always ready for straight outta the sewer action!

Move over, Krang. Chrome Dome is now the largest figure in the TMNT toon line. Standing menacingly at nearly 10" tall, Shredder's personal robot is built for battle. Equipped with a computer, swords and sheaths, a blaster, and 5 sets of interchangeable hands, not many would stand to face Chrome Dome! Comes in Ultimate style packaging resembling classic VHS artwork."

I know most are burnt out on hunting for these figures, but NECA has done a great job getting the stock back into stores and making these TMNT figures easier to get. If you don't see it right away in mid-August when he releases at Target, just be patient.