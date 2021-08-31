NECA Licenced Usagi Yojimbo For Their TMNT Cartoon Line

NECA has revealed a sculpt and announced that they have indeed licensed out Usagi Yojimbo from Stan Sakai so that a figure can come out in their mega-popular TMNT Cartoon line of figures. After a long time speculating and teases galore, they revealed the sculpt of the figure this morning, and boy, is this going to be a beautiful figure. Not to mention really, really tough to get your hands on out there. Fingers crossed for a preorder of some kind. This is the one figure we were never sure we could get in this line, and many TMNT fans are rejoicing that this news is here. Check out the figure and some fresh details on the new Usagi Yojimbo figure down below.

Usagi Yojimbo Is A Big, Big Get For NECA Here

"NECA is thrilled to announce an incredible addition to its bestselling line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures! In partnership with award-winning creator Stan Sakai, NECA has licensed the world-famous comic book series Usagi Yojimbo, starring Miyamoto Usagi, who appeared many times in the classic and modern TMNT cartoon series as well as the comic books. Set in Edo-era Japan, Sakai's continuing story of the rabbit rōnin (masterless samurai) has drawn praise for its faithful reflection of many aspects of traditional Japanese culture. Since its beginning in 1984, Sakai has won numerous awards for the series, including the National Cartoonists Society Award, the Parents' Choice Award, the Harvey Award for Best Cartoonist, and over ten Eisner Awards in addition to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame in 2020."

Honestly, this is incredible news not just for TMNT collectors but figures fans as well. We have not gotten too many Usagi Yojimbo figures over the years, especially not many that will be of the quality of NECA's line. Expect many more updates on this one, including when release details are revealed.