Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends A-List Iron Man Mark III Figure Coming Soon

New Marvel Legends figures are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of a new A-List release with the Iron Man Mark III

The Marvel Legends A-List line is a new sub-series from Hasbro, designed to welcome new collectors into the long-running Marvel Legends brand. It is focused on accessibility and familiarity, and is set to highlight Marvel's most iconic Marvel Studios heroes, characters instantly recognizable even to casual fans. A-List Legenda is a way for kids and even adults to have an easier jump-in point for those not yet deep into collecting. So far, there have only been a handful of figures, which can still be found on shelves now with Iron Man LXXXV (Endgame), Iron Spider (Endgame), Spider-Man (Far From Home), and Captain America.

It looks like Hasbro is now adding a new one to the collection as Iron Man is making a new landing in his iconic Mark III armor. This is the iron that is most recognizable from the 2008 Marvel Studios' Iron Man film and is now available for new collectors. The A-List line keeps things simple, affordable, and display-ready right out of the box, and Tony comes with an extra pair of hands and two repulsor effects that can attach to his feet or hands. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he should be at the standard $27.99 price point, and expect him to arrive in Q1 2026 in your collections and on shelves

Marvel Legends Series A-List: Iron Man Mark III

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is meticulously detailed to resemble Marvel Studios' Iron Man."

"The MARVEL Legends Series brought cinematic and comic flair to Lucca with two striking reveals. The Iron Man Mark III figure captures Tony Stark's iconic armour from Marvel Studios' Iron Man, complete with movie-accurate deco, blast FX, and interchangeable hands for heroic display or play."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!