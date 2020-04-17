Trick or Treat Studios Horror Busts Include Saw, Monsters and More

Trick or Treat Studios is bringing Halloween alive early this year with a massive announcement of horror busts. This new series of collectible busts statues showcases of multiple genres of horror icons from slasher films to Universal Movie Monsters. Each statue stands between 5 to 6 inches and is all officially licensed by the company so you know you are getting some good quality horror pieces. Trick or Treat Studios has unveiled 12 busts in total, 6 of which are from some iconic slasher films which include Billy the Puppet from SAW, Michael Myers from Halloween II, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Sam from Trick r Treat, and the lovers Chucky and Tiffany from Bride of Chucky all make their appearances. Misfits mascot The Fiend is also making his debut in this set of Trick or Treat Studio bust which is a pretty interesting addition to this wave. The last 5 statues are all fro the classic Universal Monsters line as The Wolfman, The Phantom of the Opera, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, and The Invisible Man all rise up once again. Each statue is nicely designed and the bust aspect does not take away from all the detail presented in each. They are all priced between $19.99 and $24.99 which is a pretty good price for the size and what you are getting. Pre-orders are already live on their site and you can find them all located here. Any one of these busts from Trick or Treat Studios would fit nicely in any horror fans collection or make a nice addition to your home or work office.

