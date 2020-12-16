Power Rangers Black Ranger Brings the Might to Hasbro and threezero

The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers 1/6th scale collectible figures from threezero and Hasbro continue. The mighty Black Ranger arrives and his ready to help his fellow team members fight against Zedd and his army of putties. This figure will stand 12 inches tall, feature 34 points of articulation, and a specially designed hand-tailored fabric outfit. Zach will include standard boots, utility belt, blaster holster, and Blade Blaster that can convert between both sword and pistol modes. For accessories, the Black Ranger will get four pairs of swappable hands and his trusty Power Axe weapon. One cool easter egg for this set of figures is that each of the Power Rangers specialty weapons can combine to create the ionic Power Blaster, just like in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Zach and ranger fans will not want to miss out on this beautifully detailed figure that will really take their Power Rangers collection to new heights.

These highly detailed 12-inch figures are a first for OG Power Rangers fans, so make sure you don't miss out on these amazing figures. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Black Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, which fans can find located here on Hasbro Pulse. All six of the original Power Rangers are back, so make sure you secure your favorite. Fans are able to purchase a ranger bundle that gives fans all six original Power Rangers for $549, which can be found here.

"From the American superhero television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro are proud to present 1/6th scale articulated figures based on the classic original series. These figures are only available in selected markets. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands. "

"The Power Rangers' individual weapons may also be integrated into the Power Blaster by combining the Power Sword, Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Daggers, and Power Lance accessories; included separately with the core five (5) Power Rangers figures. This powerful assembled weapon is used as a finisher on small monsters."

Features:

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Accessories:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Black Ranger

One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)

One (1) Power Axe