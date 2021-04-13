Unboxing A Power Rangers Box From Hasbro: Lightning Collection & More

Power Rangers collectors have almost never had it better. There are so many different lines and companies making figures and role-play items and statues; it is hard to keep up with it all. Of course, the main event is Hasbro, which has their popular Lightning Collection going with no sign of stopping. Joining the line now, though, are figures from the series Power Rangers: Dino Fury. To help celebrate the release of these figures, Hasbro was kind enough to send over a killer box of all of them for us to show everyone, and we thank them for it. Let's take a look at want Ranger fans can find in stores right now.

Power Rangers: Dino Fury Looks Pretty Cool

I have not watched the show yet, but I am missing out if the toys are any indication. The Dino Fury line is exactly what a figure line should be. The kids-friendly figure Battle Attackers two packs are great for younger kids and feature some gnarly sculpting details. The Dino Fury Morpher is also pretty sweet, featuring sounds and more depending on what key is inserted into it. Those come with the figure assortment, which features some great articulation and accessories themselves. You can see the Power Rangers: Dino Fury Morpher in action down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Rangers Dino Fury Morpher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=us0NfictVyA)

I love how the different pieces that come with each figure make it do different things. That kind of interactivity has made the Power Rangers brand stand out since it was started.

Four new Rangers join the Lightning Collection in the latest wave, which I believe is the first that does not include an MMPR character. And That is a good thing; there is so much history with this brand, they need to grab from all of it. This wave includes SPD Pink Ranger, Dino Thunder Blue Ranger, Lost Galaxy Red Ranger, and the most popular of the wave, the Zeo Green Ranger.

That doesn't mean that they are ignoring MMPR at all, as they also included two of the vintage-style quick-change figures exclusive to Walmart. I remember vividly buying these off the pegs in the '90s, so seeing them again is a trip. Four figures make up the first wave: Pink, Black, Red, and Blue. The second wave should finish off the team. There is a ton of excitement with Power Rangers right now, from Dino Fury to the comics and especially with the toys. All of the above items can be found in stores now or online at places like this. Thank you again to Hasbro for sending this over!