We Take A Look At Hasbro's New Real Ghostbusters Ecto-1 & Ghosts

Ghostbusters fans and collectors have had a real up and down year and a half. The news that Hasbro bought the brand license was a welcome announcement when it happened. The releases so far have been pretty great; the problem is the time it takes to get it to us. Plasma Series still only has one wave out, though a new repaint is coming out soon. The Retro Real Ghostbusters line is loved by fans, but nothing new has been out in a year. Lots of this is out of their hands since Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed for so long due to the pandemic. Hopefully, that means the figures are on the way since the film is finally coming out. Until then, they were kind enough to send over the new releases in the Retro line for us to show you. Check out below where we look at the new ghosts and Ecto-1.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Unboxing Hasbro's Real Ghostbusters Retro Figures & Ecto-1! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWWxuvoQ1JM)

Give Me The Ghostbusters Ecto- Goggles Next Hasbro

All of these releases are great. I do wish that it was a little easier to pop the Bug Eyed Ghost's eye out, but the figure itself is so well done that I don't even care. On top of that, Fearsome Flush is spot-on awesome. I have no complaints about either. The Ecto-1 is going to be one of the hottest toys of the summer. Granted, I had issues with the ghost hook, but that is because I am an idiot. It works perfectly, and the solid plastic body will make for great play time for the kiddos. It looks awesome on display, and hopefully, we keep getting regular releases like this instead of once a year.

These are hitting Walmarts exclusively right now.