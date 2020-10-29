Spider-Man Crosses the Spider-Verse with Good Smile Company

Peter Parker travels the Spider-Verse with a new Spider-Man Nendoroid from Good Smile Company. This design is based on the award-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This deluxe Nendoroid figure comes with a Spider-Man and Peter Parker figure lets fans show off that bum version of Peter. Peter will get a second faceplate and both will have web effects to show off some web-slinging action. Packed with character and detail this Spider-Man needs a pick me up and your collection is where he will find it.

Spider-Man's portrayal in this film was amazing and I love how Good Smile Company captured it with this design. This figure will be a great addition to any spider fans web-slinging collection. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Deluxe Peter Parker Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $80.99. He is expected to swing into action once again in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. The pre-order period is only open until December 23rd, 2020 so make sure you get him while you can Don't miss out on some of the other Spider-Verse figures like Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.

"From "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" comes a Nendoroid of Peter Parker! This fully articulated Nendoroid action figure features an even more robust and detailed design than conventional Nendoroids in order to faithfully recreate his character design from the film. Two kinds of spider web optional parts are included: a standard part and a swinging web part to display him swinging throughout the city."

"The DX version also include an alternate body part that features his rough casual clothing above his Spider-Man costume. He comes with both a standard face plate and a face plate with a tired expression. Enjoy mixing and matching parts and face plates to create all kinds of scenes! Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other MARVEL character Nendoroids!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts (Unmasked)

Back and Front Head Parts (Masked)

Face Plates (x2)

Body

Casual Outfit Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Right Hand Parts (x4)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x4)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Spider Web (x2)

Swinging Spider Web (x1)