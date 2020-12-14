Star Wars Fav Han Solo Kenner 47 Back On Auction At ComicConnect

Star Wars Kenner figures will forever be collectible and near and dear to collector's hearts. They may not have been the first action figures, but they are some of the best. When Empire Strikes Back came out, one of the most talked-about figures and looks was the new look for Han Solo. Arguably more iconic than his A New Hope Garb, this Bespin Outfit Han Solo figure is still to this day one of the most-loved Star Wars figures there is. Up for auction right now at ComicConnect is a beautiful 47 back graded example of this important figure. This is part of Event Auction #44 and is taking bids for a few more hours. This Han is sitting at a very affordable $105, very low for such a nice example. Check it out below.

Star Wars Kenner Figures Always Warm My Heart

Just seeing pictures of this one makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. I currently sit only one figure short of a full Kenner run, and even once I finish it off, this will still be one of my favorite figures. Even in that old classic Kenner style, they still nailed the likeness on this figure. This FEELS like Han Solo and Harrison Ford. Figures these days just don't capture the same feelings.

Again- this is part of Event Auction #44 over at Comic Connect. This figure is taking bids for a few more hours, so head here to get your bids in before it is too late. While there, you should check out all of the other items on auction this week, including Pokemon cards, games, artwork, comics, and so much more. May the Force be with you if you place a bid, and good luck.