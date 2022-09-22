Starting Lineup Is Back With Eight NBA Stars, Preorders Live

Starting Lineup is back, but this is not your grandfather's sports figures anymore. No, gone are the static poses and blister cards of the late 80's and 90's. No, these are six inch, fully articulated action figures of sports heroes as you see them in real life. NBA stars will kick off the line, eight in all: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Joel Embiid and Trae Young. Each will come with a flight stand, two extra pairs of hands, a trading card, and an NFT for some reason. Each will also be fully authentic, right down to the shoes on their feet. Sticker shock indeed, as each figure will run you $49.99. You can order them here, and check out the new Starting Lineup figures below.

Starting Lineup For A New Era

Starting Lineup is bouncing back into action with a game-changing line of NBA action figures. This figure features premium design and detail, bringing the legacy of the original 1980s Kenner Starting Lineup figures to today's fans and collectors. Figure comes loaded with accessories, including extra hands, a flight stand, and an exclusive Panini basketball trading card that can only be found with Starting Lineup 6-inch figures. Thanks to modern design and detailing, photoreal technology, and premium articulation, the latest Starting Lineup figures will have fans cheering as they celebrate some of their favorite NBA players with super accurate details and portraits in iconic poses right out of the game!

Too rich for my blood, and I think that price point is going to crush this line right out of the gate. The sweet spot for these feels like it would have been $29.99, but they had to include NFT's, didn't they? Starting Lineup is a storied brand, and while these look amazing, they should have ditched the NFT and gone mainstream with them.