Sunstone Statue From Dynamite & Stjepan Šejić On Kickstarter

Sunstone creator Stjepan Šejić and Dynamite are partnering for a new statue that will be the first from the racy series. The Kickstarter for the statue is live, and if you support it, you will get the first-ever statue featuring stars of the series Ally and Lisa. It stands at 11.75 inches tall and is hand-painted. Below you can see pictures of the statue as well as the link to support the Kickstarter, where you can see all of the special add-ons and such that accompany the campaign.

Sunstone Has More fans Than You Think

"Superstar creator Stjepan Šejić's characters Ally and Lisa from the smash hit mature romance comic book series Sunstone make their way into the third dimension for the first time, as Šejić and Top Cow team up with Dynamite to offer a stunning statue available to order now on Kickstarter! For this first-ever statue of the central protagonists, it was vital for Stjepan Šejić to be involved in each step along the way as the creative force. He oversaw the overall design, every paint color, each eyelash and strand of hair. The highly detailed piece stands at 11.75 inches total, with two nearly 10-inch tall figures and a 5.25-inch base. Each piece is hand-painted."

"Few creators are so heralded both within comics and beyond as Stjepan Šejić. From his jaw-dropping artwork on major titles like Harleen, Aquaman, and Suicide Squad, to his extensive viral fan art pieces, fans of all types are obsessed with his luscious style that straddles photorealism with genre elements. Yet, in addition to all that, Šejić may be most celebrated for his independent creation, Sunstone. The title has been a trailblazer in bringing the mature romance genre to mainstream comics, following a legacy of most of that material existing somewhat "underground." An LGBT romantic comedy story with BDSM elements, Sunstone has been met with incredible sales, critical acclaim, a legion of fans, and spinoffs and titles inspired in its wake. At the heart of Sunstone stands Ally and Lisa, the fan-favorite couple that started this still-running and evolving franchise. Lisa is an aspiring writer with submissive kinks but limited experience exploring them. Ally is a successful programmer with a dominant side. The two cross paths online when Ally discovers Lisa's erotic writings, leading to a thrilling, passionate friendship and sexual relationship in real-life."