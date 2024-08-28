Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: amc, Batman, dc comics

The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket

The Batman is returning to the big screen along with a new exclusive and limited edition Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket that lights up

Article Summary Batman fans rejoice: The Batman returns to theaters on August 28 with a collectible, light-up Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket.

Collectible popcorn buckets are trending, featuring designs from popular films like Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine.

AMC Theaters releases a $35 Bat-Signal popcorn bucket and a Batmobile-themed drink cup to celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary.

Catch a Dolby Cinema screening of The Batman and an exclusive sneak peek of HBO's The Penguin series at select AMC Theatres.

The world of movie memorabilia is constantly evolving, and one of the latest trends capturing the attention of fans is collectible popcorn buckets. These themed buckets have become more than just a vessel for snacks; they've turned into must-have items for moviegoers and collectors alike. From Dom Torreto's Charger from Fast and the Furious to a Wolverine mask for Deadpool & Wolverine and even a Xenomorph head for Alien: Romulus, these releases are getting more intricate as they come. The growing popularity of these collectibles is due in part to their unique designs and limited availability, making them desirable items for scalpers, fans, and collectors who want a new collectible twist to their movie experience.

Building on this trend, AMC Theaters has announced that they will be releasing a new and exclusive light-up Bat-Signal popcorn. This new heroic bucket is arriving on August 28 to coincide with the re-release of The Batman. This special bucket will not only hold your large popcorn but will also illuminate the iconic Bat Signal. This is a pretty sweet collectible, as any Batman fan would love to get a sweet replica Bat-Signal for only $35 that lights up and can store popcorn and any goods you prefer. AMC Theaters will also have a special cup featuring the Legacy of the Batmobile as well if you need the full collectible experience to rewatch The Batman and get a sneak peek at The Penguin.

Light Up the Bat-Signal with AMC for The Batman

"On Aug. 28, as the world celebrates Batman's 85th anniversary, AMC Theatre's Batman 85th Popcorn Collectible Concession Vessel (CCV) beckons the Caped Crusader with a near prop quality 85-ounce light-up Bat-Signal popcorn bucket (comes with a large popcorn for $34.99+tax) — and a 32-ounce lenticular (the images morph and move) drink cup with lid that comes with a large drink for $11.99+tax, while supplies last. Guests can bundle them together for $44.99+tax. Select AMC Theatres will be showing 2022's 'The Batman' in Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as a sneak peek of the HBO® Original series 'The Penguin."

