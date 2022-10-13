Thundercats Wave 7 Revealed By Super7, Up For Preorder
Thundercats fans should be thrilled with the preorder going up for wave 7 from Super7 today, but instead, we are scratching our heads. While the wave itself is great, as four new characters are added to our shelves- Snarf, Willa, Mongor, and Ratar-O, it is the price points that these figures are at that have fans shocked. Each figure comes with a bunch of character and series-specific accessories and, of course, comes housed in our beloved Ultimates packaging. The preorder is open now, and you have until November 11th to order directly from Super7 themselves. Check out the figures below.
Thundercats Wave 7 Details
"Super7's latest wave of 7" scale ThunderCats ULTIMATES! is nothing to snarf at! Including Mongor, Ratar-O, Willa, and – yes, finally! – Snarf, all with interchangeable heads & hands and multiple accessories, these made-to-order figures belong in any quality ThunderCats collection!"
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- Neutral head
- Smiling head
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Bow hand
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Expressive hands
- 2x Open hands
- 1x Bow
- 1x Arrow
- 1x Gas bomb arrow
- 1x Quiver
- 1x Removable dagger
- 1x Bushy
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- Neutral head
- Angry head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 1x Pointing finger hand
- 1x Fist hand
- 1x Scythe
- 1x Removable scythe flame effect
- 2x Removable horn electricity effects
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- Neutral head
- Angry head
- 4x interchangeable hands
- 1x Open hand
- 1x Pointing finger hand
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x "Rat's Eye" daggers
- 2x Interchangeable dagger flame effects
- 2x Interchangeable dagger energy beam effects
- 3x Interchangeable heads
- Neutral head
- Angry head
- Happy head
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 2x Open hands
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Fruit gripping hands
- 1x Claw Shield
- 1x Sword of Omens
- 1x Satchel
- 1x Standing tail with base
- 1x Fruit
This is such a strange set price-wise. On the one hand, fans are fuming that Snarf costs the regular $55 when he is a much smaller figure. Yes, he is loaded up with accessories, but it still feels odd that he is so expensive. On the other hand, you have larger figures Mongor and Ratar-O at a lower price point than other bigger figures have had in the line, which helps us out. I think what we want as collectors of this Thundercats line is more consistent pricing and reasoning behind it. Super7 is one of the best around at giving us this information, and being transparent about it, so I am sure we will get that information. Still, weird stuff.
