Thundercats Ultimates Wave 3 Up For Preorder From Super7

Thundercats Ultimates Wave 3 has been fully revealed by Super7, and are now up for preorder. Four new figures join the line, as CAPTAIN CRACKER, CHEETARA, JAGA, and SLITHE make up the wave. As with all Super7 Ultimates figures, these will come loaded with accessories and multiple points of articulation, soft goods materials, and everything else great Super7 includes with their Ultimates lines. Check all four of the new figures out below!

Super7 Thundercats Ultimates Wave 3

Each ULTIMATES! Thundercats figure will be packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included. Relive the excitement of the classic Thundercats cartoon like never before and collect all your favorite Thundercats characters!

Captain Cracker – Robotic Pirate Scoundrel

Extra Hands

Alternate Head

Sword

Wrench

Polly the Parrot

Alternate Polly Wings

Cheetara – Super Speedy Thundercats Warrior

Short Staff

Long Staff

Extra Hands

Running Head

Open Communicator

Closed Communicator

Mirror Flute

Jaga – Wise Thundercats Mentor

Extra Hands

No helmet head

Soft goods cape

Sword of Omens

Sleeping Sword of Omens

Old Jaga head (not pictured yet)

Magic Cloth (not pictured yet)

Slithe – Evil Mutant Leader

Alternate Head

Long Axe

Short Axe

Mace

These all look spectacular. I got to see them in person at New York Toy Fair in February, and immediately knew that this might be the most popular wave revealed so far. Slithe looks amazing, Jaga and Cheetara have been long wanted in this style and scale, and Captain Cracker is the big surprise. While Thundercats Ultimates waves 1 and 2 have not been delivered to fans yet, Super7 has stated that they are not too far off. With the Coronavirus wreaking havoc with production and shipping overseas, everyone just needs to be patient. Super7 has also introduced a new payment plan for the waves going forward to help as well.

You can preorder Wave 3 of Thundercats Ultimates right now here.