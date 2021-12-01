Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed By Super7…Alligaticon?!?

Transformers Ultimates wave 3 is now up for preorder from Super7, and boy, no fan can complain so far about the character choices. This line is going pretty deep with those, and you don't need to look any further than this wave to understand that. The four figures coming in this wave include G1 Wreck-Gar, G2 Megatron, Tarn from the IDW Comics, and Alligaticon from the original animated series, a figure that nobody could have possibly guessed. I love how they are hitting all corners of the bigger universe here. Each will, of course, come with a plethora of accessories, and it will all come housed inside the standard Super7 Ultimates packaging. Below you can see all four figures, which will run you $55 a piece, along with a few details. You can preorder here.

Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Details

"Super7's latest wave of Transformers ULTIMATES! has something for just about any type of Transformers collector! Wave 3 stars Alligaticon from the original animated series, the G2 version of Megatron, Tarn as seen in the IDW comic series, and G1 Wreck-Gar for the Junkion junkies! These 7" scale made-to-order, highly articulated Transformers ULTIMATES! figures include a variety of interchangeable parts and super fun extras, inspired by the cartoon, comics, and toys!"

Look at all that robot goodness. Waves 1 and 2 really impressed from a render standpoint, and some of the updates Super7 have been giving and showing off have really got me excited for this line. Transformers stay in bot mode in my house, so these are right up my alley and a perfect addition to the collection. This new wave, wave 3, is available to preorder right now from Super7 directly or from other places like Big Bad Toy Store. If ordering from Super7 directly, you have 30 days to do so.

