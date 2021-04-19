NECA Officially Reveals Universal Monsters Ultimates Figures Line

NECA has officially revealed that they do indeed have the licence for Universal Monsters, and they will release four Ultimates figures this year. Featuring the likenesses of the classic actors, the four figures will be Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's Monster from Frankenstein (1931), Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man from The Wolf Man (1941), Boris Karloff as The Mummy (1932), and Bela Lugosi as the Count in Dracula (1931). Frankenstein's Monster is already fully revealed and up for preorder, with teaser images for The Mummy and The Wolf Man shown. Check out the images below, and preorder the first figure right here. Congrats to Randy and the team over at NECA!

Universal Monsters + NECA= A Dream Come True

"U.S.-based National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA) has announced plans for its full line of Universal Monsters action figures. Working closely with Universal Brand Development, LUGOSI LLC, and Chaney Entertainment, the figures will capture the horror world's most iconic figures in NECA's long-running Ultimate format. The first figure (arriving in July) will be Frankenstein's Monster from Frankenstein (1931), which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. The sculpt captures Boris Karloff's poignant portrayal of the misunderstood monster in authentic black-and-white. A color version of the figure will follow. Subsequent figures set for 2021 will include Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man from The Wolf Man (1941), Boris Karloff as the titular figure in The Mummy (1932), and Bela Lugosi as the legendary Count in Dracula (1931)."

"We are proud to be working with NECA to include Bela Lugosi as Dracula as an Ultimate figure," said Lynne Lugosi Sparks, CEO of LUGOSI LLC. "NECA's attention to detail is amazing and we are happy to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Bela Lugosi's iconic screen performance as Dracula with this figure."

"As a lifelong fan of Universal Monsters, this is a dream come true," said Randy Falk, NECA VP & senior director of product development. "I've been collecting Universal Monsters toys since I was a kid. This line aims to create something hyper-realistic and ultra-detailed for people like me who grew up watching these amazing movies and have always longed for definitive versions."