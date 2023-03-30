WWE Mattel Creations WCW Nitro Entrance Stage Crowdfund Up WCW fans unite! The latest WWE Mattel Creatons crowdfund is here, and it is the WCW Nitro entrance stage from the 90's!

WWE fans are flocking to WrestleMania as we speak, and on display and up for order is the next crowdfund venture at Mattel Creations. The WCW Nitro Entrance Stage is the second item available for fans on the platform and features an accurate reproduction of the famous Nitro stage from the 90s. Full of over 100 LED lights with six pre-programmed sequences, it stands H 20.5 inches x W 40 inches x D 20 inches (31 inches with the ramp). 5000 backers are needed to fund, and the first figure to be unlocked with the ring when they hit that number is an Ultimate Rey Mysterio. If they reach that 5000 backer limit by April 7th, a WCW-era Hulk Hogan Ultimate will be included with each ring. Unlockable tiers include Ultimate figures for Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Steiner, and the Ultimate Warrior. Check it all out below, and back right here.

WCW Fans, This One Is For You

Relive the Monday Night Wars of the 1990s with this epic crowdfund! This collector-scale entrance stage features a modular stage platform with authentic weathering deco for added realism. It also has special lighting effects, textured WCW entrance logos, and two premium fabric WCW Monday Nitro banners. Get hyped, fund the playset, unlock the tiers, and recreate your favorite classic Monday Nitro moments.

WWE® Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro™ Entrance Stage

H 20.5 inches x W 40 inches x D 20 inches (31 inches with the ramp)

Authentically scaled to all WWE Elite and Ultimate Edition figures

Entrance tunnel lit by over 100 LEDs with 6 pre-programmed animated sequences, controlled by remote

Four sets of adjustable can light for different lighting angles

Entrance tunnel features two authentic Monday Nitro signs

Two premium fabric WCW Monday Nitro banners, authentically scaled and textured WCW letter blocks

Realistic metallic colored grating on stage and ramp

Removable and repositionable entrance ramp

All bonus figures feature 30 points of articulation, other hands and heads, and entrance gear.

Premium packaging themed to WCW and the Monday Night Wars era

Only available through this crowdfund

This iconic collection is a love letter to fans of the classic Monday Night Wars, so join today and be a part of Monday Night history. Don't forget to share the crowdfund with your fellow WWE fanatics and help bring the WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage to life.

@ 5,000 backers, you unlock the Entrance Stage with an Ultimate Edition Rey Mysterio™ figure

@ 7,000 backers, everyone receives an Ultimate Edition Diamond Dallas Page™ figure along with their Entrance Stage and Rey Mysterio figure

@ 9,000 backers, the Ultimate Edition Scott Steiner™ figure is brought to the Entrance Stage with the Rey Mysterio and DDP figures.

@ 11,000 backers, the Ultimate Edition Ultimate Warrior® is added to the Entrance Stage along with the Rey Mysterio, DDP, and Scott Steiner figures.

Early Funding Bonus: if we reach 5,000 early backers between March 29th and April 7th, everyone receives an Ultimate Edition WCW Nitro Debut Hulk Hogan™ figure. This crowdfund ends on May 5th, so join today to back this realistic collectors' item. Learn more about this entrance stage below, check out our FAQ, and get a part of Monday Night history!