All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the many redundancies at DC Comics and so much more. Also the Department of Homeland Security congratulating Biden, Dominic Cummings resigning, Peter Sutcliffe killed by coronavirus, vaccines coming, John Lewis ad airing, is November 13th 2020 trying to make up for the rest of the year? The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Daily LITG: All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Ryback Calls for WWE Boycott Over Zelina Vega Release, More Details
- Konami and Open Bionics Release Official Metal Gear Solid Bionic Arm
- Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- The Full (Brief) November 2020 Lugia Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Legends: Spider-Verse, Thanos, House of X, and More Announced
- Bronzor is Essential for the Little Cup in Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Why Picard, Sisko and Archer Deserve Their Own Monuments
- Electabuzz Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Jeff Lemire's Next Comic, Maze, Leaked by Matt Kindt at Thought Bubble
- Walking Around A Half-Decade Of Thought Bubble Comic Art Festivals
- Thought Bubble UK – All The Debuts And Exclusives, Right Now
- Thought Bubble Happening Now On YouTube – Have You Subscribed?
- Man-Bat, Vixen and Old Superman in DC Comics February 2021 Solicits
- Oxfam Can't Put Comics On Display Without Them Being Stolen
One year ago, Wolverine's Truths Were Revealed
And we lost Tom Spurgeon.
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- The Truth About Wolverine, Cyclops, and Marvel Girl Finally Revealed [Spoilers]
- Tom Spurgeon, Comics Journalist and Historian, Passes Away at Age 50
- Classic DC Comics Character Gets a New Legacy Successor in Today's Justice League Odyssey #15 (Spoilers)
- So How On Earth Did the Black Cat Hide That Costume Under Her Wedding Dress (Annual Spoilers)
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Predator Returns to the Jungle for Predator Hunters III at Dark Horse in February
- They Seem to Be Sticking With *That* Death in Fallen Angels #1 – But Does X-Men #2 Offer A Way Out, While Watching Love Island? (Spoilers)
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Credit for Spider-Man and Superman Being British, Forgets About Batman
- 5 Pages From Marvel's Next Event Comic, Incoming!
- GameStop Getting Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures
- British General Election Gets a Batman/Joker Video Asking if Batman Is The Bad Guy?
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 BTS: "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat"
- Star Wars: The Strange Meaning Behind Greedo's "Maclunkey" Explained
- Terrific Production LLC to Challenge Marvel, Donny Cates With Rival Thor Comic
Two years ago, Snyder Got Cut
And the future was upon us.
- Does Brian Bendis Throw Shade at Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel in Superman #5? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics are Really Crucifying Red Hood These Days
- Speculators, Meet Erika The Red in Thor #7 (Spoilers)
- Venom #8 And Captain America #5 Have Very Similar Final Page Twists… (SPOILERS)
- When Was Iceman In the Fantastic Four? (Spoilers)
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Thought Bubble UK, Now
- Q&A with Graphic Novel Author Damian Wampler, Facebook Live, 7pm GMT
- Speedy Comics ME Con, Noon ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Heidi MacDonald, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.
- James Lucas Jones, publisher of Oni Press
- Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard.
- Dr David Sweeney, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art
- Jordan Crane, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above
- Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.
- Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.
- Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.
- Stu Schwartzberg, comics writer on Crazy.
- Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher.
- Mike Gustovich, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.
- Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.
