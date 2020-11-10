From Arrowverse To Stan Lee – The Daily LITG, 10th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrowverse, American Horror Story, Stan Lee – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Arrowverse, American Horror Story and Stan Lee – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- Marvel Comics Editorial Ban The Use Of Stan Lee's "Excelsior"
- Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Golurk
- What We Can Expect From March's DC Omniverse Special?
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
- 3 Reasons Godzilla Deserves to Triumph Over Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Knows THAT Four Seasons
- You've Had Baby Yoda, Teen Groot And Now… Young Hellboy
- Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020
- Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics
- Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders For Big News
- Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200
- New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack
- Will Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 Beat Issue #75 73% Bump?
- Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
- When C.B. Cebulski Threatened to Fire Me…
- DC Reveals First Look at Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1
- DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
- Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
- "Watchmen" – Revolver: "Book of Rorschach" is "Pretentiously Convoluted"
- Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Amazon US Glitchwatch: Free DC Graphic Novels, Batman, Hellblazer, Sandman, Green Lantern, American Vampire
- After 17 Years, CBR Confirms the Identity Of Marvel's Writer X
- So That's Where Kitty Pryde Went in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #1
- Hot Toys Justice League Wonder Woman Concept Exclusive Coming Soon
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13, Episode 10 'Mac…' (Review)
- New DC Comic Book Day
- Comic Soc Bingo Night: Why Aim for a Full House When You Can Aim for a Full X-Mansion? LUU Comic and Graphic Novel Society– 7pm GMT
- West End Library Comic Book Talk, Philadelphia, 6pm ET
- Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online.
- OMG! Horror Anthology Signing with Tone Rodriguez, Samurai Comics, 6-8pm ET, Phoenix, Arizona
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman.
- Nick Landau, owner of Titan Comics, Titan Books and Forbidden Planet
- Chris A Bolton, Writer/Co-Creator at Smash Comics
- Paul Roper, artist on Grimm Fairy Tales
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Arrow, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, American Horror Story or what this all means?