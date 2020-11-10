From Arrowverse To Stan Lee – The Daily LITG, 10th November 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrowverse, American Horror Story, Stan Lee – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Arrowverse, American Horror Story and Stan Lee – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

A look at Superman & Lois (Image: The CW)
LITG: A look at Superman & Lois (Image: The CW)

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  2. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  3. Marvel Comics Editorial Ban The Use Of Stan Lee's "Excelsior"
  4. Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
  5. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Golurk
  6. What We Can Expect From March's DC Omniverse Special?
  7. Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
  9. 3 Reasons Godzilla Deserves to Triumph Over Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Knows THAT Four Seasons

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. You've Had Baby Yoda, Teen Groot And Now… Young Hellboy
  2. Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020
  3. Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics
  4. Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders For Big News
  5. Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200
  6. New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack
  7. Will Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 Beat Issue #75 73% Bump?
  8. Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023

One year ago, Rob Liefeld was kicking off

And CB Cebulski was doing similar.

  1. McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
  2. Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
  3. When C.B. Cebulski Threatened to Fire Me…
  4. DC Reveals First Look at Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1
  5. DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
  6. Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
  7. "Watchmen" – Revolver: "Book of Rorschach" is "Pretentiously Convoluted"
  8. Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
  9. "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

Two years ago, we had a great Glitchwatch

And there were more Cobblepots about.

  1. Amazon US Glitchwatch: Free DC Graphic Novels, Batman, Hellblazer, Sandman, Green Lantern, American Vampire
  2. After 17 Years, CBR Confirms the Identity Of Marvel's Writer X
  3. So That's Where Kitty Pryde Went in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #1
  4. Hot Toys Justice League Wonder Woman Concept Exclusive Coming Soon
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13, Episode 10 'Mac…' (Review)

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman.
  • Nick Landau, owner of Titan Comics, Titan Books and Forbidden Planet
  • Chris A Bolton, Writer/Co-Creator at Smash Comics
  • Paul Roper, artist on Grimm Fairy Tales

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Arrow, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, American Horror Story or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  