Batman Fights A Dragon On Iconic Cover On Auction At Heritage

Taking bids for only a couple more hours, this key Batman comic from the Silver Age features not only the Caped Crusader taking on a dragon, but it is the first Silver Age appearance of The Penguin, one of his oldest foes. Also soon to be played onscreen by Colin Farrell in The Batman. #155 Was written by Bill Finger with art by Sheldon Molodoff and Charles Paris. This CGC 9.6 copy, on auction right now at Heritage, part of Dallas Lot #7234, is the highest grade in the CGC database. You just don't see these looking like this. Sitting at $7510, this one is sure to see a flurry of bids as it ends today. Check it out below.

Grab The Best Copy Of Penguin's First Appearance Before The Batman Opens

"Batman #155 (DC, 1963) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. CGC's highest grade for this copy to date! The rotund Penguin makes his first Silver Age appearance, commanding the cover by Sheldon Moldoff, who also provided interior art in the issue. Vicki Vale appearance. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $1,500. CGC census 9/20: 2 in 9.6, none higher."

I have always loved this cover. The wacky Silver Age DC Comics covers tickle my fancy, and what could be better than Batman fighting a dragon? Also, it would be pretty neat to say you have this key book in the highest grade recorded; that is some bragging rights right there. There is just a little over an hour left to try and snag this book for yourself, so click here and get a last-minute bid in for this certain to keep climbing book. Once there, check out all of the other art, comics, video games, Pokemon cards, and more ending over the next couple days in Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 lot, and place bids on those too.