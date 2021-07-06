Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
Bosch Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
- American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed
- Seinfeld Returns Once Again With LEGO's Newest Ideas Set
- Happy 4th of July from Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
- DC Comics Creators Discuss The New 52, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel
- Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]
- GI Joe Collectors: The New Basic Figures From Hasbro Are A Mixed Bag
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Little Red CRVT: Thoughts On MPLS Sound
- Some Thoughts On Count From Ibrahim Moustafa and Humanoids
- As Comic-Cons Start To Ramp Up, Comics Creators Discuss #Barcon
- TikTok Star Alex Aster Sells Lightlark Graphic Novel in 6-Figure Deal
- Is Magneto's Helmet The Murder Weapon? Prime Suspect?
- Andy Mangels, Two Inches Away From Being Shot And Killed Last Night
- First Look at Peach Momoko's Demon Days: Cursed Web #1
- Orbital Comics Gallery Opening Event In London's West End – Photos
- The Return Of Phenix/Sibila From Witchblade In Hexagon's July Comics
- Gosh Comics Suspends European Sales Over Brexit Customs Issues
- What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been- Daily LITG, 5th July 2021
- Shawn Pryor and Courtney Hahn Sell Fast Break Graphic Novel To FSG
LITG one year ago, The Last Of Us Part 2
It was all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.
- Naughty Dog Condemns Fan Harassment Towards Cast & Crew
- Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- DC Comics Ask What Readers Thought Of Supergirl Finale…
- Summer Vibes: The Best Looks From the Marvel Swimsuit Issues
- The New NECA Rhino Alien Figure is Terrifyingly Awesome
- James Bond is Really A Horrible Guy, According to The Novels
- Toy Takeover: Jurassic Park: Chaos Effect Card Back Dinos by Kenner
- Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Returning for Season 6, Will Direct
- Why Empyre Is Spelled With a Y – And Four Other Major Spoilers
LITG, two years ago.
Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. Looks like things haven't changed much in two years.
- "Smash Bros." Community Harasses A 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating a Pro
- "The Nevers": Joss Whedon Signals Start on Upcoming HBO Sci-Fi Drama
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- "The Walking Dead": AMC Issues Statement on Comic Book Ending
- As DC Knocks Back MAD Magazine, Marvel Revives CRAZY
- Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- John Byrne, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.
- Eric Fein, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.
- Michael Tierney, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.
- Katherine Collins, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.
- Tony Franco, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.
- Christy Marx, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.
- Joe Zabel, artist on American Splendor.
- Chuck Fiala, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.
- Stan Timmons, artist on Alien Nation.
- Louis Paradis, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.
- Terry Mayo, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.
- Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
