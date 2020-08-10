Cult of Ikarus, A Coming-of-Age Dark Fantasy, Launches at Scout

2020 saw Scout Comics expand their roster by naming Charlie Stickney as Co-Publisher on the heels of the success of his comic White Ash, as well as rolling out a slew of interesting and dynamic new series with the sci-fi thriller Concrete Jungle, the fantasy revenge series By the Horns, and another volume of Metalshark Bro, the funniest comic on stands. Now, as Scout looks ahead toward 2021, they're beginning to announce new titles for the year, starting with Cult of Ikarus. The series follows Hunter, a rebellious teen who gets thrown out of her foster family's home and goes on a journey of discovery that leads her to meet undead rock stars, morally dubious sorcerers, and an ancient order of vampires that wants her dead. Written by Jenna Lyn Wright with art by Karl Slominski and letters by Taylor Esposito, the new series will launch from Scout, along with a merch store, in 2021.

Writer Jenna Lyn Wright, the novelist behind The Hellion Saga, spoke in Scout's announcement on the motivation behind Cult of Ikarus, which will be a journey of self-discovery for the rebellious Hunter:

Cult of Ikarus is my love letter to spooky kids who wish the monsters they read about were real. Scout is the perfect place to tell a badass genre story with some teeth, and I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with them on this!

Artist Kal Slominski also chimed in about Scout and why Cult of Ikarus will be a good fit at the publisher:

Scout is putting out some of the industry's most dynamic and engaging stories from creators that are actively leveling-up the quality of sequential art in the modern comics landscape. It's an absolute THRILL to have Ikarus joining their roster.

What teenager hasn't felt as if a world of darkness is following them? It just happens to be a little more literal for Hunter. Cult of Ikarus comes from Scout Comics in 2021, and if Jenna Lyn Wright's writing is anywhere near as apt as her assessment of Twitter, Cult of Ikarus should be a great read.