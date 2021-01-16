Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch – The Daily LITG 16th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Dave Bautista, manatees and Donald Trump, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG One year ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

Two years ago, Superboy was 17 years old

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Happening today.

Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jamie Coville, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Don Alsafi , employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago

, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.

creator of Oceanverse comic strip. Stephen Sutherland , writer of NeverEnding comic

, writer of NeverEnding comic David M. DeVries , writer on Suicide Squad

, writer on Suicide Squad Steve Erwin , comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics

, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics My mum.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

