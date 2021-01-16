Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch – The Daily LITG 16th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Dave Bautista, manatees and Donald Trump, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
- CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Alison Brown of the London Cartoon Museum Has Died, Aged 39
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
- Transformers Thundercracker Takes to the Sky With New Hasbro Figure
- Is The Machop Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty
- Patrick Gleason Sells Out Own Exclusive Venom Webhead Cover
- Dr Manhattan Returns To DC Comics In Rorschach #7
- Teen Lantern and Jo Mullein Join John Stewart in Green Lantern #1
- Jamie McKelvie and Kieron Gillen on Batman In April
- Remnant Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman in RWBY/Justice League
- TOLDJA: The Return Of The Authority To DC Comics
- DC Comics April 2021 Solicitations In Full – Now With Added Batman
- Milk, Cheese & Witchblood – Thank FOC It's Friday, 15th January
- Former DC Comics Execs & James Killen Launch Endpaper Entertainment
- Dark Horse Comics To Run Harassment/Discrimination Prevention Training
- Batman: The Dark Knight #1 With Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert in April
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes For Black Widow #5, Marauders #18 and SWORD #3
- Patrick Gleason Will Now Always Be Drawing Webhead Cover Variants
- Next Batman And Robin – Tim Fox, Damian Wayne Get Own DC Comics
LITG One year ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news
And X Of Swords was on the way.
- "Crisis" Management: The Flash Met [SPOILER] – Snyder Cut Soon?
- Marvel Editors Confirm "Big X-Men Crossover," More X-Books, and New Class of X-Kids for 2020
- 'Everything Happened' – Including the Proposal to Barbara Gordon – as Nightwing #68 Gets Closer to Dick Grayson
- Damian Wayne – Baby Hitler? Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 Spoilers
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki's "Walker", "Superman & Lois" to Series
- More A4: Empyre with a Y Covers Reveal X-Men Tie-in, Wolverine and Spidey in Fantastic Four
- Ralph Macchio Feels the Black Widow's Sting in April
- Marvel's Punisher Skull Now Used For QAnon Recruitment
- "Wynonna Earp" Season 4: SYFY Series' Return to Purgatory Now Official
- Marvel Launches New iWolverine Comic Series For Iron Man 2020
Two years ago, Superboy was 17 years old
And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.
- Jonathan Kent, Superboy, is Now 17 Years Old…
- Sylvester Stallone Shares Some New Pictures from Rambo V: Last Blood
- How Uncanny X-Men #10 Sets Up Age Of X-Man…. (SPOILERS)
- Invaders #1 Rewrites History of Namor… and the X-Men (Spoilers)
- Batman/Flash Heroes In Crisis Crossover Now Called 'The Price' – And Who Killed Robin Anyway?
- 9th Annual Black Comic Book Festival, event by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. The Black Comic Book Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comics featuring panel discussions, a cosplay show, and more.
- Powers Comics John Jackson Miller Signing, 2-4pm ET
- The Bad Guys Book Discussion and Make-Your-Own Comic, Morris Park Branch Library 3-4pm. Join us as we discuss Aaron Blabey's The Bad Guys and create your own comic afterwards. Children ages 7 to 12 and their caregivers are welcome to join children's staff at Allerton and Morris Park Libraries to discuss their favorite The Bad Guys books and make their own comic stories.
- MoComCOnline- Redrawing the World: Creating New Landscapes in Comics – Virtual Online Event by Montgomery County Public Libraries, 2-3pm ET. Join us for a panel discussion with 5 graphic novelists/cartoonists as they discuss and answer questions about aspects of their work and careers that they would like to highlight. Jordan Clark, Barbara Perez Marquez, Nami Oshiro, Ann Xu, Vicky Yuh
- Vancouver Comic Jam – January 2021 Edition, event by Jason Turner and Vancouver Comic Jam, 10pm ET
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jamie Coville, comics journalist.
- Don Alsafi, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago
- Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.
- Stephen Sutherland, writer of NeverEnding comic
- David M. DeVries, writer on Suicide Squad
- Steve Erwin, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics
- My mum.
