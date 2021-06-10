Demon Days: Part 3 Of Peach Momoko's Marvel Saga Hits In September

Peach Momoko has carved a nice spot for herself in the world of Marvel Comics.  Through her quarterly series with the company, she has successfully meshed classic Marvel characters and stories with Japanese folklore, creating a new take and vision for characters fans thought they had seen everything from.  This September, the third part of Momoko's Marvel saga will be released with Demon Days: Cursed Web.  Momoko will again be handling the writing and illustrating duties herself, as she has previously with Demon Days: X-Men and Demon Days: Mariko.

Demon Days: Cursed Web, cover art by Peach Momoko, courtesy of Marvel.

Here's how Marvel summarizes what we can expect from Momoko's new book:

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB will follow Mariko Yashida as she journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too — a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws — and they're after Mariko!

Peach Momoko herself also shared some insight on the creation of her Marvel Comics series and what she hopes fans get from it:

"It's been a lot of fun carefully thinking about how to reimagine Marvel characters into my Momoko-verse. Keeping just enough of the character so people can guess who it is but changing it enough to create something very unique. With that in mind, I love getting to come up with ideas and stories around these characters to tell my story. I hope everyone enjoys the Momoko-verse."

If that doesn't have you enticed, Marvel was kind enough to send along some interior pages to let you see what's in store:

Demon Days: Cursed Web, written by and art by Peach Momoko, courtesy of Marvel.
Demon Days: Cursed Web, written by and art by Peach Momoko, courtesy of Marvel.
Demon Days: Cursed Web, written by and art by Peach Momoko, courtesy of Marvel.

As you can see, Momoko's water-color art is stunning, and if you're a fan of Japanese mythology and Marvel Comics, this one's a no-brainer.

Get your copy of Marvel's Demon Days: Cursed Web by Peach Momoko at your local comic shop on September 1.

