Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond, Penguin Random House

Diamond/Ad Populum Respond To Penguin Random House Total Departure

Diamond/Ad Populum respond to Penguin Random House's decison to pull all orders from comic book stores through Diamond

In a statement, Diamond Comic Distributors/Ad Populum confirmed to Bleeding Cool today that "Diamond Comic Distributors today confirmed that Penguin Random House will end its distribution arrangement with Diamond, effective June 25, 2025." And a Diamond spokesperson issued the following statement: "It's disappointing that after years of collaboration, Penguin Random House has abruptly cut off access to product for our loyal retailers and fans. We're focused on actively working with other publishers to remedy the situation and minimize disruption." Diamond Comic Distributors states that it will continue to fulfil all orders from PRH through the 25th of June, 2025. This concerns all product, not just comics.

Earlier today, I reported on Bleeding Cool that Penguin Random House had pulled the ability for comic book retailers to order their Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, TokyoPOP, Boom Studios and Dstlry titles through Diamond Comic Distributors as a third-party distributor. Retailers can no longer order Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, TokyoPOP, Boom Studios or Dstlry, through Diamond. It's Penguin Random House only.

You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum, Penguin Random House and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

