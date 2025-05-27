Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond
Diamond Comic Distributors Wants To DIP Into Their Loan, Again
Diamond Comic Distributors wants to DIP into their loan, again, as we pore through more bankruptcy paperwork
Last week, Diamond Comic Distributors filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court, regarding their access to a special loan they took to keep their business running during their Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. This loan, called a Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) Credit Agreement from JPMorgan Chase Bank, was for a maximum amount of $5.8 million and was initially due to be repaid on the 30th of June. But subsequent amendments brought that back to the 31st of May. Now they want to push it back again, get more money and more time to pay it back.
Diamond's lawyers argue that changing the loan will keep things running smoothly and point to past court cases, like one with the L.A. Dodgers, where judges let businesses decide what's best as long as it helps the company without giving one group too much power.
If the court says yes, Diamond will have more cash and time to try and finish their bankruptcy process, which could mean more money for creditors, but could also leave them in a deeper hole. Diamond is also trying to hurry the decision along, with a hearing on the 30th of May, just three days away. Diamond still has to help the new owners take over through "transition service agreements" and sell off extra inventory or equipment. With the current loan running out on the 31st of May, Diamond says they need the court to act quickly to approve the loan changes.
This also comes at a time when some publishers have been reporting a lack of payments or delayed payments from Diamond in recent days, which should have been under the DIP scheme. Which is why Diamond issued a new letter to publishers today, which tried to set out what's what, but read very much like it was proportioning blame.
