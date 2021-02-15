Dragon Clan Leads Zenescope Entertainment's May Releases

Zenescope Entertainment is serving up a slate of one-shots featuring new and returning characters for Grimm Universe readers in May 2021. The Pennsylvania-based publisher known for the long-running Grimm Fairy Tales dark fantasy comic and Van Helsing, the comic that the SyFy original TV series is based on, has changed its method of publishing this year. While Grimm Fairy Tales remains ongoing, the other series in the interconnected Grimm Universe, such as Belle, Robyn Hood, and Van Helsing, will continue in one-shot stories. Here's the full slate of May 2021 releases, which leads with their Myths & Legends quarterly.

Myths & Legends Quarterly: Dragon Clan

Story by: Joe Brusha

SUPERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 80 PAGES • FC • $8.99 • TEEN

Spoken of as only rumor and myth, the Dragon Clan was thought to be nothing but a legend. Now, after more than a millennia, they have risen again, more powerful and deadlier than even the legends claimed.

Belle: Sirens

Dave Franchini (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

There's nothing like a great song to put you in a good mood, but Belle is going to be doing anything but enjoying what these creatures have to say. Tune in for this can't- miss issue, packed with 32- beast hunting pages of action you won't want to miss!

Robyn Hood: Voodoo Dawn

Joe Brusha (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Dark magic and evil rituals are two things Robyn's life knows almost too well, and this time won't be any different. Something deadly is coming for our favorite vigilante-archer, and Robyn is going to be in a fight for her soul when she takes on the mysterious Voodoo Dawn! 32-pages of kickass-action packed all in one book!

Van Helsing: Steampunk

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

OVERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Van Helsing is heading to Los Angeles to soak up the sun for a much-needed vacation. But, not even a trip to the west coast can be easy for the famed vampire hunter, as a new team of steam-powered villains are going to do their part to cut her trip short. Liesel will have to use every trick in her book to stand a chance against this new threat! Be sure not to miss this all-new 32-page steam-powered story!

Man Goat & The Bunny Man Issue 2 of 3

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

OVERSIZED ISSUE MINI-SERIES • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

The stakes are raised as Phil and Floyd find themselves up against a mysterious cult whose members are kidnapping and killing summer vacationers. Meanwhile, after months of searching, a group of obsessed monster hunters finally tracks the cryptid roomies down. And these hunters are out for blood. Will Phil and Floyd be able to stay alive long enough to save the day once again, or will this be the end of the road for Man Goat and the Bunny Man?

Grimm Fairy Tales 49

Dave Franchini (W)

ONGOING SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN

All of the escaped creatures from the book are back where they belong, and our world is safe. Now, Skye and her friends will need to go into the Dark Book one more time to rescue Shang and end this terrifying chapter of their lives, well, as long as nothing gets in their way. Don't miss the penultimate issue of the Dark Book story arc!

Van Helsing Grimm Universe Statue Series Bishoujo Style Statue

COLLECTIBLE STATUE • $84.99

Liesel Van Helsing is a brilliant inventor and the only daughter of the legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. She spends her nights using her brains, skills, and inventions to take on all forms of the undead, from Dracula to Frankenstein, to mummies and werewolves. Liesel is a deadly force to be reckoned with in the Grimm Universe, and the mere sound of her name strikes fear in the souls of many monsters who wish her gone from this world. This stunning figure, standing nearly 9 inches, is inspired by Jason Cardy's illustration of Zenescope's lethal heroine.