Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021

- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
- DC Rewind – Five Infinite Frontier #1 Gossipy Spoilers
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Game of Thrones Season 1 & Arrested Development Fan Recap Mashup
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- You Can Guess What Happens in Heroes Return #1 [Preview]
- Captain Harlock #1 is An Introduction for Nostalgic and New Readers
- Zom 100 Vol. 2: More Raucous Comedy in the Zombie Apocalypse
- Two Alex Ross Captain America Original Art Painted Covers At Auction
- Wonder Woman and the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power, Up for Auction
- Batman/Fortnite Beats Planet-Size X-Men, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- First Look at Jackson Hyde as Aquaman: The Becoming, from DC Comics
- Penguin/Random House/Jonathan Cape Drops Neil Bradford After 32 Years
- Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021
I think what everyone needed was to read up on the possible future for Lucifer right now. More to come with the comic book as well.
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story Removed From Death Metal
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
- Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
- Halloween Kills Trailer Will Come Out When Hollywood Settles Down
- Justice League: David Ayer Clears Up DCEU Robin's Loose End
- Brendan Wright, Comics Editor, Accused of Harassment and Stalking
- It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th, 2020
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? We were being lied to about The Walking Dead, after all…
- Another Major Death in The Walking Dead #195
- Bret Hart Set for Biggest Disaster Since That Goldberg Match
- Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
- "Superman: Year One": Let's Talk About Frank Miller's Creepy Clark Kent
- J.J. Abrams Kicks Off Marvel's September 2019 Solicitations
- Talent Caldwell of Fathom.
- Leonard (John) Clark, former Disney EIC.
- Gary Carlson of Megaton.
- Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez of Darryl Makes Comics
- Lebeau Underwood, comic book inker
- Jeff Boison – Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics
- Brian Lynch, writer on Angel: After The Fall
