Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Star Wars: The Black Series, The Daily LITG, 20th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

  1. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  2. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
  3. DC Rewind – Five Infinite Frontier #1 Gossipy Spoilers
  4. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  5. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  6. Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
  7. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  8. Game of Thrones Season 1 & Arrested Development Fan Recap Mashup
  9. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  10. You Can Guess What Happens in Heroes Return #1 [Preview]

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Lucifer and the devils we knew.

I think what everyone needed was to read up on the possible future for Lucifer right now. More to come with the comic book as well.

  1. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  2. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  3. Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story Removed From Death Metal
  4. Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
  5. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  6. Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
  7. Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
  8. Halloween Kills Trailer Will Come Out When Hollywood Settles Down
  9. Justice League: David Ayer Clears Up DCEU Robin's Loose End
  10. Brendan Wright, Comics Editor, Accused of Harassment and Stalking
  11. It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th, 2020

LITG two years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes.

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? We were being lied to about The Walking Dead, after all…

  1. Another Major Death in The Walking Dead #195
  2. Bret Hart Set for Biggest Disaster Since That Goldberg Match
  3. Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
  4. "Superman: Year One": Let's Talk About Frank Miller's Creepy Clark Kent
  5. J.J. Abrams Kicks Off Marvel's September 2019 Solicitations

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Talent Caldwell of Fathom.
  • Leonard (John) Clark, former Disney EIC.
  • Gary Carlson of Megaton.
  • Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez of Darryl Makes Comics
  • Lebeau Underwood, comic book inker
  • Jeff Boison – Director of Publishing Planning & Book Trade Sales at Image Comics
  • Brian Lynch, writer on Angel: After The Fall

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.